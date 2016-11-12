Austin Cindric Team: Brad Keselowski Racing-19-CWT Age / DOB: (18) / 9/2/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 162

Austin Cindric will pilot the No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150 full-time as he pursues the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship for Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR). Doug Randolph, who has been atop the pit box at BKR since 2012, will serve as crew chief for the team. Cindric, 18, has six NCWTS series starts dating back to Martinsville (Oct 2015) - all with BKR. He made four starts with BKR in 2016, qualifying a career-best second at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Cindric scored victories in the ARCA Racing Series event at Kentucky Speedway, and in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races at Watkins Glen Int'l and Virginia International Raceway.-BKR

Austin Cindric (No. 2 PIRTEK Ford F-150) finished 15th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 21st in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Cindric, who entered 9 of the 22 truck races so far this season, is 35th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR) announced today that driver Austin Cindric will compete full-time for the organization in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2017 piloting one of the Team's Ford F-150 entries. Cindric, 18, has five NCWTS series starts dating back to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in October 2015 - all with BKR. He has made three starts to date with BKR in 2016, qualifying a career-best second at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Bowmanville, Ontario) and will compete for the Statesville, NC based organization in the Lucas Oil 150 Friday night at Phoenix (Avondale, AZ) International Raceway. Cindric scored victories in the Sept. 23 ARCA Racing Series race at Kentucky Speedway and in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East events at Watkins Glen (NY) International and Virginia (Danville, VA) International Raceway.-BKR