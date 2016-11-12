Player Page

Austin Cindric

Team: Brad Keselowski Racing-19-CWT
Age / DOB:  (18) / 9/2/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 162

Latest News

Recent News

Austin Cindric will pilot the No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150 full-time as he pursues the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship for Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR).
Doug Randolph, who has been atop the pit box at BKR since 2012, will serve as crew chief for the team. Cindric, 18, has six NCWTS series starts dating back to Martinsville (Oct 2015) - all with BKR. He made four starts with BKR in 2016, qualifying a career-best second at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Cindric scored victories in the ARCA Racing Series event at Kentucky Speedway, and in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races at Watkins Glen Int'l and Virginia International Raceway.-BKR Jan 23 - 9:15 PM
More Austin Cindric Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 