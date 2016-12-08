Surrounded by a new team and the support of his new full-time marketing partner GREE, 22-year-old Gus Dean is "ready" to make his return to Daytona for Saturday's Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200.

"I’m ready...I’ve been ready," said Dean. "I’m excited to get the year going with Win-Tron Racing and GREE. We’ve really been working hard since we announced our partnership in December...building cars and building relationships. I’m excited." Dean returns to the "World Center of Racing" where he made his ARCA debut last February; however he got swept up into a multi-car accident on the second lap. Dean bolstered the support of GREE when he won the ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway in 2016 in only his second ARCA start. Overall, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes and has led 21 laps in (seven starts in) ARCA competition.