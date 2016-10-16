Player Page

Blaine Perkins

Team: Steve Portenga-21-KNW
Age / DOB:  (16) / 2/28/2000

Following a 2016 rookie season in which he tallied ten top-10 finishes in fourteen appearances, rising star Blaine Perkins has confirmed he will once again partner with Steve Portenga Racing for a fulltime return to NASCAR K&N Pro Series West competition in 2017.
The first-generation racer entered last season having graduated from the Irwindale Speedway Late Model ranks, having spent limited time behind the wheel of the much heavier NASCAR K&N Series cars. The teenager credits Team Owner & Mentor Steve Portenga for helping to find his comfort zone that enabled Perkins to showcase his rapid improvement as the season progressed. Jan 23 - 8:55 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
