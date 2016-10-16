Blaine Perkins Team: Steve Portenga-21-KNW Age / DOB: (16) / 2/28/2000

Following a 2016 rookie season in which he tallied ten top-10 finishes in fourteen appearances, rising star Blaine Perkins has confirmed he will once again partner with Steve Portenga Racing for a fulltime return to NASCAR K&N Pro Series West competition in 2017. The first-generation racer entered last season having graduated from the Irwindale Speedway Late Model ranks, having spent limited time behind the wheel of the much heavier NASCAR K&N Series cars. The teenager credits Team Owner & Mentor Steve Portenga for helping to find his comfort zone that enabled Perkins to showcase his rapid improvement as the season progressed. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

Blaine Perkins (No. 21 Four Star Fruit/Golden Gate Meat Company Chevrolet) finished 9th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA. He started 9th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Perkins, who competed in all 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season 9th in the 2016 championship standings.

Blaine Perkins (No. 21 Four Star Fruit Chevrolet) is ninth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with one top five and nine top 10s. Earned his best series career finish, fifth, at Colorado National Speedway. Made his NASCAR K&N Pro Series West debut at California's All American Speedway last season and finished 13th after starting 17th.