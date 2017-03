Rob Summers captured the Coors Light Pole Award on Saturday for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season-opening Performance Plus 150 presented by Safety-Kleen at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The pole was the seventh career for the Manchester, Conn. driver and the first for him since 2001 at New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Summers (No. 64 Fastrock Electric Chevrolet) put down a fast time of 96.705 mph. Donny Lia was second (96.627 mph) behind the wheel of the No. 7 Bardahl Chevrolet. Rowan Pennink was third (20.050 seconds/96.599), while Max Zachem captured a fourth place starting spot. Shawn Solomito, who was fastest in Saturday’s lone practice session, rounded out the top five in qualifying.