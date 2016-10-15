Matt Swanson

Welcome,
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
Mesoraco admits he might not be ready for OD
Brantley (shoulder) has two singles in debut
RP Smith aggravates elbow injury, set for MRI
David Dahl (rib) not cleared to swing bat yet
ChiSox talking long-term deal w/ Tim Anderson
Cashner (biceps) pitching in minors game Wed.
J.D. Martinez (foot) to have CT scan Friday
Pomeranz says triceps issue was mechanical
Josh Donaldson (calf) to debut at 3B on Wed.
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) down until Thursday
Puig sitting Monday with left calf tightness
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
Patriots cut preseason phenom Tyler Gaffney
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
CLE 'fairly confident' it can wait on QB?
Lombardi: Revis didn't take care of his body
Report: Browns sky high on Myles Garrett
Steelers ink Knile Davis to one-year contract
NFL could shorten overtime period in 2017
Report: 'Raiders or bust' for Marshawn Lynch
Belichick said Revis wouldn't work at safety
Rodney Hood starting, Joe Ingles to the bench
Millsap (knee) could miss more than 2 games?
Markieff Morris starting, Smith to the bench
Richaun Holmes starting vs. the Magic
Isaiah Thomas (knee) will play Monday vs. WAS
Justin Anderson (illness) available to play
Jahlil Okafor, Henderson out Monday vs. ORL
D'Angelo Russell will start Tuesday vs. LAC
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) will start Monday
Timberwolves officially sign Omri Casspi
Sean Kilpatrick, Harris out Tuesday vs. DET
Jeremy Lin (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
Aaron Dell expected to start Monday vs. DAL
Jamie Benn is ready to play on Monday night
Jason Spezza (back) doubtful to play Monday
M. Tkachuk will have a hearing for elbow
Claude Giroux still bothered by hip
Bobrovsky extends win streak to seven games
Crosby scores hat trick, reaches 40-goal mark
Fleury silences Panthers on 21 shots
Rowan Pennink: Performance Plus 150 results
Todd Gilliland: Runner-up in K&N West points
Sadler fifth at Phoenix, increases NXS lead
Woody Pitkat: Performance Plus 150 results
Zane Smith: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Burt Myers: Performance Plus 150 results
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Ryan Reed: DC Solar 200 results
Matt Swanson: Performance Plus 150 results
Derek Kraus: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Darrell Wallace Jr.: DC Solar 200 results
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Willett seeking to stem troubles in Austin
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
Danny Lee concludes API with bogey-free 67
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
Bears host ILB Foster for a Monday visit
Tide T Robinson set to meet with the Panthers
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings
Cosell: Trubisky not a high level prospect
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Belgium without Hazard for WCQ vs. Greece
Foxes hopeful Morgan will be fit after break
Luiz looking forward to international break
Reid rounds out triple injury blow for WHU
Kirchhoff sidelined for six more weeks
Anichebe on track for April return
Injury sees Kone withdraw from Ivory Coast
Injured Antonio withdrawn from England squad
Obiang looks set to miss the rest of the term
Matt Swanson
Team:
John Swanson-89-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
17
) / 2/16/2000
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Swanson (No. 89 Starrett Tools Ford) finished 11th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway.
He started 21st in the lineup and completed all laps of the 155-lap race. Swanson is currently 11th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.
Mar 20 - 8:24 PM
While the other student-athletes at his high school participate in a multitude of sports, Matt Swanson is the only one who is a full-time race car driver. And Swanson has excelled in his first season on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. So much so that he's clinched the tour's Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors with a race remaining.
The Acton, Massachusetts 16-year old finished fourth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September and eighth at the NAPA Fall Final at Connecticut's Stafford Motor Speedway to pull away from Craig Lutz and secure the honor for first-year competitors. Heading in to the season final this Sunday at Connecticut's Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Swanson has won 12 Sunoco Rookie of the Race honors in the first 16 events.
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Source:
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Matt Swanson (No. 89 Central Mass Tree Chevrolet) finished 8th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final 150 at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway.
He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Swanson, who has entered all 16 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 10th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:11:00 PM
Matt Swanson (No. 89 Spafco Race Chassis/FMR Racing Chevrolet) finished 4th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) F.W. Webb 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, NH).
He started 18th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 106-lap race. Swanson, who has entered all 15 NWMT races so far this season, gained two spots to sit 10th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 08:39:00 PM
Matt Swanson: Performance Plus 150 results
Mar 20 - 8:24 PM
Swanson collects Whelen Modified rookie title
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Matt Swanson: NAPA Fall Final 150 results
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:11:00 PM
Matt Swanson: F.W. Webb 100 results
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 08:39:00 PM
More Matt Swanson Player News
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Phoenix International Raceway.
