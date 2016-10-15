He started 21st in the lineup and completed all laps of the 155-lap race. Swanson is currently 11th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.

While the other student-athletes at his high school participate in a multitude of sports, Matt Swanson is the only one who is a full-time race car driver. And Swanson has excelled in his first season on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. So much so that he's clinched the tour's Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors with a race remaining.

The Acton, Massachusetts 16-year old finished fourth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September and eighth at the NAPA Fall Final at Connecticut's Stafford Motor Speedway to pull away from Craig Lutz and secure the honor for first-year competitors. Heading in to the season final this Sunday at Connecticut's Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Swanson has won 12 Sunoco Rookie of the Race honors in the first 16 events.