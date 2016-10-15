Player Page

Matt Swanson

Team: John Swanson-89-WMT
Age / DOB:  (17) / 2/16/2000

Matt Swanson (No. 89 Starrett Tools Ford) finished 11th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway.
He started 21st in the lineup and completed all laps of the 155-lap race. Swanson is currently 11th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event. Mar 20 - 8:24 PM
