Myatt Snider will compete in eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races in 2017. He will make his Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Louisiana Hot Sauce Tundra in the Truck Series season opener at Daytona on Feb. 24.

The 22-year-old is also scheduled to compete at Texas Motor Speedway on June 9 and Nov. 3, Kentucky Speedway on July 6, Chicagoland Speedway Sept. 15, Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept. 30, Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 14 and Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov. 17. Snider put his name on the national motorsports map in May of 2016 when he led 35 laps en route to victory in his ARCA Racing Series debut at Toledo Speedway. He made his NCWTS debut for AM Racing at Phoenix Int'l Raceway in November where he started 19th and finished on the lead lap in the 17th spot.