Jesse Iwuji Team: Kevin McCarty-36-KNW Age / DOB: (29) / 11/12/1987

Jesse Iwuji (No. 36 Champion Parts/Lights Out/Bullet Proof Energy Chevrolet) finished 14th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO. He started 19th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Iwuji, who made all seven KNPSW races so far this season, advanced from 16th to 15th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Jesse Iwuji (No. 36 Champion Parts/Lights Out/Bullet Proof Energy Chevrolet) finished 14th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Orange Show 150 at Orange Show Speedway in San Bernardino, CA. He started 19th in the lineup and completed 133 laps of the 150-lap race. Iwuji, who made all six KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 16th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Jesse Iwuji (No. 36 Champion Parts/Lights Out/Bullet Proof Energy Chevrolet) finished third in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Spokane County (WA) Raceway. He started 22nd in the lineup and completed 144 laps of the 150-lap race. Iwuji, who made all five KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 16th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.