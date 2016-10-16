Player Page

Jesse Iwuji

Team: Kevin McCarty-36-KNW
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/12/1987

Latest News

Recent News

Jesse Iwuji (No. 36 Champion Parts/Lights Out/Bullet Proof Energy Chevrolet) finished 14th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO.
He started 19th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Iwuji, who made all seven KNPSW races so far this season, advanced from 16th to 15th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 12 - 7:46 PM
More Jesse Iwuji Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 