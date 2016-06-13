Sheldon Creed (No. 40 A.M. Ortega Construction Toyota) will make his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) debut at New Smyrna Speedway.

It won't be his first time racing at the Florida track. Creed has competed in 13 late model races at the speedway, scoring four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 2014 and 2015. While 2017 will mark Creed's first year of full-time NKNPSE competition, he has made starts in both the ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). He made his NCWTS debut at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway last July, scoring a 16th-place finish.-Spire Sports Inc.