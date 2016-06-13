Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Sheldon Creed
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sheldon Creed
Team:
Ranier Racing with MDM-40-KNE
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 9/30/1997
Latest News
Recent News
Sheldon Creed (No. 40 A.M. Ortega Construction Toyota) will make his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) debut at New Smyrna Speedway.
It won't be his first time racing at the Florida track. Creed has competed in 13 late model races at the speedway, scoring four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 2014 and 2015. While 2017 will mark Creed's first year of full-time NKNPSE competition, he has made starts in both the ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). He made his NCWTS debut at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway last July, scoring a 16th-place finish.-Spire Sports Inc.
Feb 15 - 10:08 PM
Sheldon Creed (#38 Safecraft Safety Equipment/Momo Ford) was credited with an 18th place DNF in Friday's ARCA Racing Series Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI.
He started seventh on the grid and completed 87 laps of the 100 laps run before exiting the event (Battery failure). Creed, who made six of the eight series starts so far this season, is currently 10th in the 2016 ARCA Racing Series championship standings.
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Sheldon Creed (#38 Ford Performance/Momo/Safecraft Ford) finished 11th in Saturday's ARCA Racing Series Twilight 150 at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ.
He started ninth in the lineup and completed all of the 67 laps run. Creed, who has competed in five of the six series races so far this season, is currently 10th in the 2016 ARCA Championship standings after this event.
Sun, May 29, 2016 04:32:00 PM
Sheldon Creed: Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna
Feb 15 - 10:08 PM
Creed's battery fails in Michigan ARCA race
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Sheldon Creed: ARCA Twilight 150 post-race
Sun, May 29, 2016 04:32:00 PM
More Sheldon Creed Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
An old adage in NASCAR says a driver must lose a championship before winning one. Logano hopes that is true in 2017.
More NAS Columns
»
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
»
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
»
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
»
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
»
Allocation Management
Feb 2
»
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
»
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
NAS Headlines
»
Michael Self: Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona notes
»
Vinnie Miller: Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna
»
Sheldon Creed: Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna
»
Gilliland: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
»
Tyler Dippel: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
»
Spencer Davis: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
»
Collin Cabre: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
»
Harrison Burton: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 notes
»
Bassett Jr.: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
»
Hunter Baize: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
»
Joey Gase returning to Jimmy Means full-time
»
Big Tine back with Cunningham, Lee at Daytona
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
