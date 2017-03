Ty Majeski Team: Roulo Brothers-17-ARCA Age / DOB: (22) / 8/18/1994

For the second year in a row, Ty Majeski visited victory lane in the prestigious Rattler 250 Super Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. Majeski took the lead on a restart with 18 laps remaining in Sunday afternoon’s 41st Annual Rattler 250 – the season opener for the Southern Super Series. The win puts Majeski in elite company, as he is just the second driver to win the Rattler back-to-back, and only the fourth driver to win more than one Rattler 250. Later this season, Majeski will make his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut behind the wheel of a Roush Fenway Ford at Iowa Speedway on June 24.-Roush Fenway Racing

Ty Majeski (#17 Forest County Potawatomi Ford) finished 12th in Friday's ARCA Racing Series Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, IN. He started 18th in the lineup and completed 198 of the 200 laps run. Williams, who has competed in 2 of the 12 series races so far this season, is currently 63rd in the 2016 ARCA Championship standings after this event.

Ty Majeski (#17 Potawatomi/Montgomery Ward Ford) finished fourth in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series Montgomery Ward Fathers Day 200 at Madison International Speedway, Oregon, WI. He started seventh in the lineup and completed all of the 200 laps run. Heading into this race, Majeski, who was making his series debut, was not yet ranked in the 2016 ARCA championship standings (official standings not listed at this time).