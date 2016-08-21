Player Page

Austin Pickens

Team: Bill Darrow-63-WMT
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/3/1993

Austin Pickens (No. 63 West Orange Nurseries Chevrolet) was credited with a 28th place DNF in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started 24th on the grid and completed only 80 laps of the 155-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Pickens, who competed in only three of the 16 NWMT races run this year, closed out the season 46th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Oct 16 - 4:25 PM
