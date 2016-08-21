Austin Pickens Team: Bill Darrow-63-WMT Age / DOB: (24) / 6/3/1993

Austin Pickens (No. 63 West Orange Nurseries Chevrolet) was credited with a 28th place DNF in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. He started 24th on the grid and completed only 80 laps of the 155-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Pickens, who competed in only three of the 16 NWMT races run this year, closed out the season 46th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Austin Pickens (No. 33 Greenbriar Landscape/JSG Unlimited Chevrolet) out early in Wednesday night's combined NASCAR Whelen Modified/Southern Modified Tour race at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway. He started 14th in the lineup for the Bush's Beans 150. Pickens only made it to lap 7 of the 100-lap event before exiting the race (Accident). He was credited with a 14th place DNF. Pickens, who entered 6 of the 7 series races so far this season, is 11th in the 2016 NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Championship standings.

Austin Pickens (#33 Greenbriar Landscape/JSG Unlimited Chevrolet) finished 8th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Strutmasters.com 199 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. He started 17th in the lineup and completed 192 laps of the 199-lap race. Pickens, who competed in 5 of the 6 series races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2016 NWSMT point standings after this event.