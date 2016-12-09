Welcome,
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Christian Eckes in for 9 ARCA starts in '17
Austin Dillon broke through at Vegas last yr
Clint Bowyer: 0 for last 29
Landon Cassill is pleasant surprise on type
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Kyle Larson: Las Vegas Double Duty
Chase Elliott all or nothing on track type
Jamie McMurray shows consistency at Vegas
Daniel Suarez should improve at Vegas
Reed Sorenson has two top-30s with team
Allmendinger docked points, loses chief
Derrike Cope returns to Vegas
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Christian Eckes
Team:
Venturini Motorsports-15-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
16
) / 11/10/2000
Latest News
Recent News
The most recent Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes says he's going to pick and choose his way through 2017, except for his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule...that part's set in stone, and it starts at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville April 8 in the Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation.
On the super late model side, it's going to take off even sooner at Concord (N.C.) Saturday, March 11 where the 16-year-old Greenville, N.Y. ARCA rookie will compete in the first CARS Late Model Stock Tour race of the year. After Nashville, Eckes announced that he'd be competing eight more ARCA races to include both Salems, Toledo, Elko, Madison, Iowa, Lucas Oil and Winchester.
Mar 10 - 11:38 AM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
Sixteen-year old Christian Eckes will return to Venturini Motorsports (VMS) for nine short track races in the upcoming 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season.
Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Christian Eckes’ dramatic super late model victory earlier in the week at the prestigious 49th annual Snowball Derby. The native of Middletown, NY made four starts with VMS in 2016. Eckes will rejoin VMS driving the No. 15 Toyota Camry starting in Nashville on April 8. Also: Salem Speedway (April 30), Toledo Speedway (May 21), Elko Speedway (June 3), Madison International Speedway (June 23), Iowa Speedway (July 8), Lucas Oil Raceway (July 21), Winchester Speedway (August 6) and Salem Speedway (September 9).-VMS
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 08:55:00 PM
Congratulations to 16-year-old ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards racer Christian Eckes, winner of the 49th running of the Snowball Derby Tuesday night at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
Eckes edged ahead of John Hunter Nemechek with two laps to go, then held him off in a near-photo finish to earn the biggest victory of his young career. The margin of victory was .017 seconds, the closest finish in Snowball Derby history. Nemechek finished second, one bumper back. ARCA Racing Series racer Ty Majeski finished third. Majeski was leading late in the going before Nemechek passed him on lap 287 of the 300-lap race. Other ARCA racers finishing inside the top-10 include Casey Roderick (sixth/ARCA winner), Grant Enfinger (seventh/ARCA champion-winner), Zane Smith (eighth) and Noah Gragson (ninth).
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing
Christian Eckes, will make his third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start this week in the No. 15 15-40 Connection Ford Fusion.
Eckes has placed in the Top-10 in both NKNPSE starts with LFR Driver Development Group this season, and hopes to continue the streak of solid finishes in New Hampshire. "This will be my first time at New Hampshire and I am really looking forward to the competition at this track," said the Greenville, NY native. "My first two K&N starts have gone well, but they both had some issues on my part. I believe that going into New Hampshire we will be able to work on those issues, and a Top-3 or Top-5 is surely not out of reach."-Zerolight Communications
Wed, Jul 13, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Christian Eckes in for 9 ARCA starts in '17
Mar 10 - 11:38 AM
Snowball Derby winner Eckes signs with VMS
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 08:55:00 PM
Christian Eckes wins Florida's Snowball Derby
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Christian Eckes: United Site Services 70
Wed, Jul 13, 2016 03:45:00 PM
More Christian Eckes Player News
