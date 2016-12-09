Christian Eckes Team: Venturini Motorsports-15-ARCA Age / DOB: (16) / 11/10/2000

Latest News Recent News

The most recent Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes says he's going to pick and choose his way through 2017, except for his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule...that part's set in stone, and it starts at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville April 8 in the Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation. On the super late model side, it's going to take off even sooner at Concord (N.C.) Saturday, March 11 where the 16-year-old Greenville, N.Y. ARCA rookie will compete in the first CARS Late Model Stock Tour race of the year. After Nashville, Eckes announced that he'd be competing eight more ARCA races to include both Salems, Toledo, Elko, Madison, Iowa, Lucas Oil and Winchester. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Sixteen-year old Christian Eckes will return to Venturini Motorsports (VMS) for nine short track races in the upcoming 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Christian Eckes’ dramatic super late model victory earlier in the week at the prestigious 49th annual Snowball Derby. The native of Middletown, NY made four starts with VMS in 2016. Eckes will rejoin VMS driving the No. 15 Toyota Camry starting in Nashville on April 8. Also: Salem Speedway (April 30), Toledo Speedway (May 21), Elko Speedway (June 3), Madison International Speedway (June 23), Iowa Speedway (July 8), Lucas Oil Raceway (July 21), Winchester Speedway (August 6) and Salem Speedway (September 9).-VMS

Congratulations to 16-year-old ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards racer Christian Eckes, winner of the 49th running of the Snowball Derby Tuesday night at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. Eckes edged ahead of John Hunter Nemechek with two laps to go, then held him off in a near-photo finish to earn the biggest victory of his young career. The margin of victory was .017 seconds, the closest finish in Snowball Derby history. Nemechek finished second, one bumper back. ARCA Racing Series racer Ty Majeski finished third. Majeski was leading late in the going before Nemechek passed him on lap 287 of the 300-lap race. Other ARCA racers finishing inside the top-10 include Casey Roderick (sixth/ARCA winner), Grant Enfinger (seventh/ARCA champion-winner), Zane Smith (eighth) and Noah Gragson (ninth). Source: ARCA Racing