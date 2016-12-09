Player Page

Christian Eckes

Team: Venturini Motorsports-15-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (16) / 11/10/2000

The most recent Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes says he's going to pick and choose his way through 2017, except for his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule...that part's set in stone, and it starts at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville April 8 in the Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation.
On the super late model side, it's going to take off even sooner at Concord (N.C.) Saturday, March 11 where the 16-year-old Greenville, N.Y. ARCA rookie will compete in the first CARS Late Model Stock Tour race of the year. After Nashville, Eckes announced that he'd be competing eight more ARCA races to include both Salems, Toledo, Elko, Madison, Iowa, Lucas Oil and Winchester. Mar 10 - 11:38 AM
