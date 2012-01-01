Player Page

Craig Lutz

Team: Lutz Motorsports-56-WMT
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/27/1994

Latest News

Recent News

Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Thompson 125 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started 19th on the grid and completed 91 laps of the 125-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Lutz, who competed in all five NWMT races run so far this year, slipped back one spot to 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 15 - 8:15 PM
More Craig Lutz Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 