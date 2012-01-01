Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Craig Lutz
Team:
Lutz Motorsports-56-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/27/1994
Latest News
Recent News
Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Thompson 125 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started 19th on the grid and completed 91 laps of the 125-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Lutz, who competed in all five NWMT races run so far this year, slipped back one spot to 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
Jun 15 - 8:15 PM
Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) finished 12th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) City of Hampton 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Lutz, who competed in all four NWMT races so far this season, gained two spots to 11th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
May 15 - 7:40 PM
Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) finished seventh in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler 200 at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway.
He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Lutz, who competed in all three NWMT races so far this season, is currently 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
May 1 - 7:48 PM
Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) was credited with a 19th place DNF in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Icebreaker 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started fifth on the grid and completed 143 of the 150 laps run before exiting the event (Accident). Lutz, who competed in both NWMT races run this year, is currently 19th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
Apr 10 - 8:07 PM
DNF for Craig Lutz in Thompson 125
Jun 15 - 8:15 PM
Craig Lutz: City of Hampton 150 results
May 15 - 7:40 PM
Craig Lutz: Spring Sizzler 200 results
May 1 - 7:48 PM
DNF for Craig Lutz at Thompson
Apr 10 - 8:07 PM
More Craig Lutz Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Ryan Blaney was the ninth driver to be playoff eligible on wins and that shakes up the playoff picture.
