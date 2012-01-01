Craig Lutz Team: Lutz Motorsports-56-WMT Age / DOB: (22) / 7/27/1994

Latest News Recent News

Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Thompson 125 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He started 19th on the grid and completed 91 laps of the 125-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Lutz, who competed in all five NWMT races run so far this year, slipped back one spot to 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) finished 12th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) City of Hampton 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA. He started 14th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Lutz, who competed in all four NWMT races so far this season, gained two spots to 11th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Craig Lutz (No. 56 Lutz Motorsports Chevrolet) finished seventh in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler 200 at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway. He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Lutz, who competed in all three NWMT races so far this season, is currently 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.