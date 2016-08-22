Player Page

Brendon Bock

Team: George Bock-29-WMT
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/23/1997

Brendon Bock (No. 29 Meadow Brook Collision Chevrolet) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac 200 at Riverhead (NY) Raceway.
He started 13th on the grid and completed 100 laps of the 208-lap race before exiting the event (Steering). Bock, who competed in four of the six NWMT races run so far this year, is currently 21st in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 27 - 3:38 PM
