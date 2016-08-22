Brendon Bock Team: George Bock-29-WMT Age / DOB: (20) / 2/23/1997

Brendon Bock (No. 29 Meadow Brook Collision Chevrolet) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac 200 at Riverhead (NY) Raceway. He started 13th on the grid and completed 100 laps of the 208-lap race before exiting the event (Steering). Bock, who competed in four of the six NWMT races run so far this year, is currently 21st in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Brendon Bock (No. 29 Meadow Brook Collision Chevrolet) finished 11th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) City of Hampton 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA. He started 15th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Bock, who competed in two of the four NWMT races so far this season, is currently 24th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Brendon Bock (No. 29 Meadow Brook Collision Chevrolet) finished 12th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Icebreaker 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He started 10th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Bock, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 26th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.