You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't root for Darrell Basham Racing in the ARCA Racing Series. The epitome of the underdog, the underfunded team just keeps on chuggin'.

The iconic 34 car, with its small, yet dedicated mob of volunteers, had Darrell's son Mike Basham at the helm all season, and with big results. Mike not only finished a career-best 10th in national championship drivers points in his first full season on tour, the likable and very humble Henryville, Indiana ace steered his way to a career-best 10th-place finish on the Springfield Mile Dirt.