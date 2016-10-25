Player Page

Justin Fontaine

Team: Win-Tron Racing-33-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (19) / 10/18/1997

Latest News

Recent News

ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver Justin Fontaine has been medically cleared to return to competition, effective immediately.
Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae during a late-race accident in ARCA’s season-opening Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona Feb. 18. He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. the following afternoon. With his clearance, Fontaine will return to ARCA and compete in Saturday’s Shore Lunch 250 at Elko (Minn.) Speedway aboard the No. 33 ProMATIC Automation Toyota Camry. Jun 2 - 2:42 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
More Justin Fontaine Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 