|
Full Depth Charts
Justin Fontaine
Team:
Win-Tron Racing-33-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 10/18/1997
Latest News
Recent News
ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver Justin Fontaine has been medically cleared to return to competition, effective immediately.
Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae during a late-race accident in ARCA’s season-opening Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona Feb. 18. He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. the following afternoon. With his clearance, Fontaine will return to ARCA and compete in Saturday’s Shore Lunch 250 at Elko (Minn.) Speedway aboard the No. 33 ProMATIC Automation Toyota Camry.
Jun 2 - 2:42 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
Officials from AM Racing and their driver development team Win-Tron Racing jointly announced today that ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Justin Fontaine's recovery is going better than expected.
Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae during a late-race accident in the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 18. He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach the next afternoon, Feb. 19. Since then, while following a strict routine from his doctors, a recent follow-up appointment revealed that Fontaine has approximately eight more weeks of recovery with an expected return to racing on the ARCA tour at Elko (Minn.) Speedway on June 3 for the Elko ARCA 250.
Mar 30 - 8:39 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
AM Racing announced today that 19-year old Justin Fontaine will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut driving the team’s No. 22 ProMATIC Automation Toyota Tundra during the Texas Roadhouse 200 on October 29 at Martinsville Speedway.
Fontaine, a native of Ashville, NC and freshman at UNC Charlotte is a three-year veteran of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series with four NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts in 2016. Occupying the seat normally reserved for NCWTS rookie Austin Wayne Self, he was part of a decision between AM Racing and driver Self to lay the foundation for the team’s long term strategic growth plans of fielding multiple fulltime trucks in the series starting in ’17.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 09:18:00 PM
Source:
AWS Racing
Fontaine set for ARCA return at Elko
Jun 2 - 2:42 PM
Team medical update on Justin Fontaine
Mar 30 - 8:39 PM
Justin Fontaine making truck series debut
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 09:18:00 PM
More Justin Fontaine Player News
Headlines
Chasing Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
NASCAR’s win-and-in format is currently impacting the playoff field in a major way and it is likely to continue to do so for the remainder of the 12 regular season races.
More NAS Columns
»
Chasing Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
»
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
»
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
»
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
»
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
»
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
»
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
»
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
NAS Headlines
»
Ryan Blaney tops XFINITY Final Practice
»
Fontaine set for ARCA return at Elko
»
Chad Finchum set for XFINITY debut at Dover
»
Daniel Suarez is fastest rookie in Dover P1
»
Matt Kenseth second-fast in Dover Practice 1
»
Kyle Larson fastest in Dover Cup Practice 1
»
New sponsor for Cody Ware at Monster Mile
»
McLeod welcomes Jordan Anderson at Dover
»
Matt Tifft: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
»
Kyle Larson paces Dover XFINITY Practice 1
»
Heroes Haven sponsors Smithley at Dover
»
Truex: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
