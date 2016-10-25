Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae during a late-race accident in ARCA’s season-opening Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona Feb. 18. He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. the following afternoon. With his clearance, Fontaine will return to ARCA and compete in Saturday’s Shore Lunch 250 at Elko (Minn.) Speedway aboard the No. 33 ProMATIC Automation Toyota Camry.

Officials from AM Racing and their driver development team Win-Tron Racing jointly announced today that ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Justin Fontaine's recovery is going better than expected.

Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae during a late-race accident in the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 18. He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach the next afternoon, Feb. 19. Since then, while following a strict routine from his doctors, a recent follow-up appointment revealed that Fontaine has approximately eight more weeks of recovery with an expected return to racing on the ARCA tour at Elko (Minn.) Speedway on June 3 for the Elko ARCA 250.