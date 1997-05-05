Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) formally announced Wednesday its intentions to compete in all 20 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards events during the 2017 season.

The announcement comes on the heels of the team moving its ARCA operations from Holmes' hometown Munford, Alabama to a new facility on the campus of GMS Racing in Statesville, N.C. Another significant change to the organization has also taken place at the Crew Chief position. Bryan Berry will assume the role previously held by 2015 ARCA champion, Grant Enfinger, who will be pursuing his own personal racing goals in 2017.