Halmar Friesen Racing has been announced as a new full-time team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with its day-to-day operations led by Tommy Baldwin Jr.

The team is founded by Chris Larsen and Stewart Friesen. Friesen, who will drive the No. 52 Chevrolet, is a veteran of modified and sprint car racing who made his Truck debut last year at Eldora Speedway as part of a six-race program with Larsen. Friesen’s best result was 13th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "I’m super excited to be part of the Halmar Friesen Racing team," said Friesen in a press release. "We did a bit of racing last year to get our feet wet on asphalt, and we were pleased with our success. Everything we have going on with Tommy is exciting. It’s great to have his experience guiding our team so we can hit the ground running in Daytona." The team purchased the trucks and points that were used by JR Motorsports, which closed its truck program following the 2016 season.