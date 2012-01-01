MDM Motorsports has added driver Vinnie Miller to the team in 2017 as part of the team’s driver development program.

The 19-year-old Ortonville, Mich., native will compete in six NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) events, and six Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) presented by Menards events. Miller’s first NKNPSE race is slated for Sunday, February 19, at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, while his ARCA debut is scheduled for Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on Saturday, April 8. In the past two seasons, Miller competed in several Super Late Model races in the Pro All Stars Series, CARS Tour and 602 Tour. Miller posted his first Pro Late Model Series win last October at Franklin County Speedway in Callaway, Va.-Spire Sports