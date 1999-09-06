Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Zane Smith
Team:
Venturini Motorsports-55-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
17
) / 6/9/1999
Latest News
Recent News
Zane Smith (No. 43 Diamondback Towing Toyota) led the first practice for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series season-opening Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
A lap of 93.862 mph was the quickest of the 27 cars out on the track for the first practice session. No. 4 Ronnie Bassett Jr, No. 44 Dillon Bassett, No. 12 Harrison Burton and No. 40 Sheldon Creed are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 36 Jesse Iwuji was the slowest.
Feb 19 - 4:54 PM
Zane Smith leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Feb 19 - 4:54 PM
More Zane Smith Player News
