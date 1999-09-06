Zane Smith (No. 43 Diamondback Towing Toyota) led the first practice for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series season-opening Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

A lap of 93.862 mph was the quickest of the 27 cars out on the track for the first practice session. No. 4 Ronnie Bassett Jr, No. 44 Dillon Bassett, No. 12 Harrison Burton and No. 40 Sheldon Creed are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 36 Jesse Iwuji was the slowest.