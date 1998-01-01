Brandon Hightower (No. 40 Premier Recycling Toyota Camry) finished 13th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season-opening PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

He started 31st on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Hightower, who will compete in a partial NXS schedule this season, is 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.