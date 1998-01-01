Player Page

Brandon Hightower

Team: MBM Motorsports-40-NXS
Age / DOB:  (18) / 3/17/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 150

Latest News

Recent News

Brandon Hightower (No. 40 Premier Recycling Toyota Camry) finished 13th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season-opening PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway.
He started 31st on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Hightower, who will compete in a partial NXS schedule this season, is 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Feb 26 - 12:37 PM
More Brandon Hightower Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 