Next up for Venturini Motorsports (VMS) in the Musselman’s branded Toyota will be 15-year old 2016 CARS Tour Super Late Model Racing Champion, Raphael Lessard.

Lessard will make his highly anticipated ARCA debut in the next series event taking place at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on April 8. A native of Quebec, Canada, the high school teenager will be the youngest competitor in the starting field. In addition to Nashville, he will drive the Musselman’s colors at Salem Speedway (April 30) and at Winchester Speedway (August 6).-VMS. (Lessard scored four wins, one pole and finished in the top-five in eight of the 10 CARS Tour 2016 races.)-Rotoworld