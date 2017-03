Will Rodgers, sponsored in part by his own start-up company Craft Beer Racing, has signed with Jefferson Pitts Racing to pilot the No. 7 car for the 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season.

Rodgers, the 2016 dark horse K&N West racer, has teamed up with the team prime for a championship in 2017. Having never raced stock cars before 2016, The twenty-two-year-old made his stock car racing debut qualifying 9th place at Sonoma last year. He proceeded to earn four top ten finishes in his first six races. Will’s first race with Jefferson Pitts Racing will be this weekend at Tucson (Ariz.) Speedway, Saturday, March 18th.