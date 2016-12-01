Jamie McMurray Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-1 Age / DOB: (40) / 6/3/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 150

Latest News Recent News

Speeds were slower than in the past during Goodyear’s tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday, and slower still as the weather cooled, according to NBC Sports. "The pace was a little bit slower than what we ran last year, and I expect it’s going to be quite a bit slower when we get back here. With less downforce, you don’t get as much grip and the car slides around a little bit more, but the mid-corner speeds the last two years have been so high that it’s made it almost impossible to pass," Jamie McMurray told reporters after the test. Slower speeds should mean more side-by-side racing and will benefit drivers who thrive in traffic.

Jamie McMurray scored 12 top-10s in 2016, but only two of these were top-fives. McMurray made the Chase based mostly on consistency, but he was unable to score a top-10 in the final 10 races of the season. His closest to that mark was an 11th at Chicagoland Speedway, but he remained a decent fantasy value most of the season with 29 top-20s (.806).

Jamie McMurray finished fifth in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to join his second-place teammate Kyle Larson and give Chip Ganassi Racing a sweep of the top five. This is McMurray’s first top-five on an unrestricted speedway and only his second on all track types in 2016. His last top-five came at Talladega SuperSpeedway in May. This will give the organization a little momentum as they head into the off-season and allow them to build for 2017.