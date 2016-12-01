Player Page

Jamie McMurray

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-1
Age / DOB:  (40) / 6/3/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 150

Speeds were slower than in the past during Goodyear’s tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday, and slower still as the weather cooled, according to NBC Sports.
"The pace was a little bit slower than what we ran last year, and I expect it’s going to be quite a bit slower when we get back here. With less downforce, you don’t get as much grip and the car slides around a little bit more, but the mid-corner speeds the last two years have been so high that it’s made it almost impossible to pass," Jamie McMurray told reporters after the test. Slower speeds should mean more side-by-side racing and will benefit drivers who thrive in traffic. Jan 11 - 12:45 PM
