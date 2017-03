Natalie Decker from Eagle River, WI will join Venturini Motorsports (VMS) for three races during the 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season.

Complementing VMS’ already stout driver lineup, Decker, with sponsorship support from N|29 Capital Partners, will make her ARCA Series debut in consecutive race weekends starting with Toledo Speedway (May 21), Elko Speedway (June 3) and Pocono Raceway (June 9).