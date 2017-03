Matt Mills will make his NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) debut in Saturday afternoon’s DC Solar 200 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway driving the McLeod Motorsports No. 8 Thompson Electric, Inc. Chevrolet under the watchful eye of veteran crew chief Keith Wolfe.

Mills, 19, will make his first XFINITY Series start at Phoenix, but second at the 1.0-mile oval after competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) last November for SS-Green Light Racing . Before a leading path to NASCAR, Mills started his racing career in 2009 competing in Junior Champ Karts near home winning Rookie of the Year. From there, he transitioned into asphalt and dirt Late Models before making the jump in 2015 to the JEGS / CRA All-Star Tour driving for Rick Turner Racing. Expanding his horizons from Late Models, Mills competed in four NCWTS races last year earning a best finish of 21st at Phoenix.