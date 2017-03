Adam Martin set the bar high in 2016 scoring a pair of top-five finishes in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. The racer from Ayr, Ontario, will contest the entire schedule in 2017 chasing the Rookie of the Year championship.

Martin brings primary sponsorship from Johnsonville Sausage again this year with additional support from Olivier’s Candies and Chocolates, Candy Tree Gourmet Lollipops, Reser’s Fine Foods, Secure Drive, STIHL Timbersports, Little Potato Company and Legacy Auto Leasing.