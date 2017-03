ARCA Racing Series driver Quin Houff will make his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 on Saturday, April 22nd with Precision Performance Motorsports (PPM).

Houff will combine this effort with a start at Richmond International Raceway in the ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, April 29th, both behind the wheel of the No. 46 Chevrolet Camaro. The 19-year old Virginia native is new to the NASCAR XFINITY Series, but is no rookie to motorsports. He has been racing since the age of eight, winning more than 20 races in his first season and taking home the championship and Rookie of the Year honors at his hometown track. By age 14, Houff obtained his NASCAR license and won the Limited Late Model Rookie of the Year title and placed top-10 in driver’s points at Motor Mile Speedway.-PPM