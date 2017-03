Brandon Ward (No. 19 Spaugh Racing Technologies) has always enjoyed racing at the three-eighths mile Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC.

On Saturday night he enjoyed it even more in victory lane after winning the Orange Blossom 125 Southern Modified Racing Series (SMRS) feature from the pole. It was his career-first win in the series. Danny Bohn (No. 40) led the first 75 laps and finished second. James Civali (No. 79) wheeled his car to third with Jason Myers and Jeremy Gerstner completing the top five.