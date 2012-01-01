Michel Jourdain Jr. (No. 40 Jourdain Motorsports Toyota) led the second practice for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Sidral Aga 90 at Autódromo de León in Leon, Mexico.

A 38.596 second lap was the quickest of the 25 cars out on the track for the second practice session. No. 15 Rubén Pardo, No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 11 Hugo Oliveras and No. 2 Abraham Calderón are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 37 Max Gonzalez was the slowest.