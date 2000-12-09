Thad Moffitt Team: Empire Racing-46-ARCA Age / DOB: (16) / 9/12/2000 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 190

Thad Moffitt thought Lucas Oil Raceway was awesome on the iRacing simulator. The Trinity, N.C. rookie likes it even more now that he's had the chance to test on the renowned short track on the west side of Indianapolis. Moffitt (No. 46 Empire Racing Group Ford) was one of several drivers who tested Sunday in preparation for the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 coming this Friday night, July 21. Moffitt, the grandson of "The King" Richard Petty, will be making his third ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start of his young career at Lucas Oil. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today a new partnership with Performance Plus Motor Oil that will allow RPM development driver, Thad Moffitt, to compete in the ARCA Racing Series events at Toledo Speedway on May 21 and at the short track in Indianapolis on July 21. Moffitt, the grandson of "The King" Richard Petty, made his first start in the national touring ARCA Racing Series earlier this year at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, finishing 16th in a car prepared by the development team for RPM. Moffitt, the 2016 Southeast Limited Late Model Champion, will travel to Toledo for the first time this Sunday to participate in a test with the ARCA car.-Breaking Limits