Thad Moffitt

Team: Empire Racing-46-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (16) / 9/12/2000
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 190

Thad Moffitt thought Lucas Oil Raceway was awesome on the iRacing simulator. The Trinity, N.C. rookie likes it even more now that he's had the chance to test on the renowned short track on the west side of Indianapolis.
Moffitt (No. 46 Empire Racing Group Ford) was one of several drivers who tested Sunday in preparation for the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 coming this Friday night, July 21. Moffitt, the grandson of "The King" Richard Petty, will be making his third ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start of his young career at Lucas Oil. Jul 19 - 8:19 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
