Chad Finley Team: Chad Finley Racing-51-ARCA Age / DOB: (25) / 3/17/1992

Latest News Recent News

Chad Finley has been away from the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards tour for a month…off on a new dirt late model adventure. But the dirt car's going back in the corner this weekend in favor of a good old-fashioned ARCA short-track war at Lucas Oil Raceway. The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 is nearly here…going off under the lights Friday night, July 21. Finley will be going after his third top-five finish in 2017. Did we mention the St. Johns, Michigan second-generation ARCA racer also won at the Nashville Fairgrounds back in April? Finley also finished third at Toledo Speedway in mid-May and 12th at Michigan Int'l Speedway in June. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Chad Finley (No. 51 Auto Value/Air Lift Chevrolet) finished third in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series Menards 200 at Toledo (OH) Speedway. He started 12th in the lineup, led 12 laps and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Finley has competed in only two of the five ARCA races so far this season. He also won the April 2017 Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in Nashville, TN.

Nearly six weeks after scoring his first career ARCA Racing Series victory at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, Chad Finley and his crew are headed to Toledo Speedway for Sunday’s Menards 200, hoping to pick up right where they left off. Finley made his career-first ARCA start at Toledo eight years ago driving for Brad Keselowski Racing, finishing sixth. Nearly a decade later, Finley aims for another strong finish in his No. 51 Auto Value Certified Service Centers Chevrolet in his second ARCA start of the season. Source: ARCA Racing Series