Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
The Closer Market
Jul 19
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers
Jul 18
MLB Power Rankings: Week 16
Jul 18
Daily Dose: Polanco Producing
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Lamb's two homers, six RBI propel D'Backs
TEX activates closer candidate Keone Kela
MRI shows no damage in Steven Souza's hip
Brewers have interest in SP Justin Verlander
Reed attracting most trade interest on Mets
Dodgers 'remain in mix' on O's Zach Britton
Mariners get David Phelps for four prospects
Astros' pursuit of Sonny Gray is 'heating up'
A.J. Ramos drawing interest from three clubs
JD Martinez (hand) out for D'Backs on Thurs.
Taijuan Walker placed on paternity leave list
Bogaerts (hand) back in lineup vs. Blue Jays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
Tight End Notebook
Jul 20
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
No Deal!
Jul 19
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Raiders Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals bring back CJ2K with one-year deal
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
Le'Veon not planning regular-season holdout
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
Bolts rook WR Williams may need back surgery
Cam Newton (shoulder) throwing to teammates
Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars next Tuesday
Panthers officially make Hurney interim GM
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Blake Griffin expects to be ready for camp
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
Pels plans to start Rondo & Holiday together
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Truex: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Paul Menard: Indy Double Duty
Noah Gragson: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Dakoda Armstrong: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: DNF in Eldora truck race
Austin Cindric: Eldora Dirt Derby results
After a month away, Finley ready to play
Justin Haley: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Jeb Burton: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Kaz Grala: DNF in Eldora truck race
Cody Coughlin: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Eckes extends partnership with VMS thru 2018
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Flores co-leading early at the Barbasol
Tringale sets an early target at the Barbasol
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Koepka cruises to co-lead in return to action
Spieth sets the tone in R1 of The 146th Open
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The 146th Open
Defending champion Stenson heads to Birkdale
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida S Harris out for season (achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Brighton preview
Jul 18
The Transfer Hub-July 17
Jul 17
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Glenn Whelan leaves Stoke for Villa
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
Everton defender ruled out until 2018
Lucas Leiva switches Liverpool for Lazio
Forster pens another Southampton contract
Kouyate to start season in the treatment room
Leicester complete swoop for Hull keeper
Blow as Barkley is ruled out for a month
Alvaro Morata headed to Chelsea
Arsenal down Bayern Munich on penalties
Juventus confirm Wojciech Szczesny transfer
Sturridge is making a big impression
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chad Finley
Team:
Chad Finley Racing-51-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/17/1992
Latest News
Recent News
Chad Finley has been away from the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards tour for a month…off on a new dirt late model adventure. But the dirt car's going back in the corner this weekend in favor of a good old-fashioned ARCA short-track war at Lucas Oil Raceway.
The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 is nearly here…going off under the lights Friday night, July 21. Finley will be going after his third top-five finish in 2017. Did we mention the St. Johns, Michigan second-generation ARCA racer also won at the Nashville Fairgrounds back in April? Finley also finished third at Toledo Speedway in mid-May and 12th at Michigan Int'l Speedway in June.
Jul 20 - 3:45 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
Chad Finley (No. 51 Auto Value/Air Lift Chevrolet) finished third in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series Menards 200 at Toledo (OH) Speedway.
He started 12th in the lineup, led 12 laps and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Finley has competed in only two of the five ARCA races so far this season. He also won the April 2017 Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in Nashville, TN.
May 22 - 12:03 PM
Nearly six weeks after scoring his first career ARCA Racing Series victory at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, Chad Finley and his crew are headed to Toledo Speedway for Sunday’s Menards 200, hoping to pick up right where they left off.
Finley made his career-first ARCA start at Toledo eight years ago driving for Brad Keselowski Racing, finishing sixth. Nearly a decade later, Finley aims for another strong finish in his No. 51 Auto Value Certified Service Centers Chevrolet in his second ARCA start of the season.
May 18 - 2:12 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
Despite a dominating performance from Kyle Weatherman, in the end, Chad Finley stepped up to earn his career-first ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory Saturday night at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.
Finley, who got a lap down early on, wasn't a factor most of the way, pitting out of sequence from the leaders for four General Tires on lap 156. Then Finley drove underneath Weatherman on a green-white-checker finish to win the 26th running of the Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation. Finley drives for his family-owned team in the No. 51 Auto Value-Air Lift Company Chevrolet...his dad Jeff Finley the car owner and a former ARCA winner.
Apr 9 - 11:35 AM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
After a month away, Finley ready to play
Jul 20 - 3:45 PM
Chad Finley: Two for Two in ARCA top-fives
May 22 - 12:03 PM
Finley: Riding momentum into Toledo return
May 18 - 2:12 PM
First career ARCA victory for Chad Finley
Apr 9 - 11:35 AM
More Chad Finley Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Larson
42
(1315)
2
K. Busch
18
(1088)
3
M. Truex Jr.
78
(1071)
4
B. Kennedy
702
(1063)
5
R. Preece
H06
(1044)
6
D. Hamlin
11
(686)
7
C. Elliott
24
(609)
8
C. Purdy
E17
(574)
9
S. Creed
W55
(569)
10
K. Busch
41
(567)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
The Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is in the books with two more flat track races on its heels.
More NAS Columns
»
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
»
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
»
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
»
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
»
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
»
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
»
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
»
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
NAS Headlines
»
Ryan Truex: Eldora Dirt Derby results
»
Paul Menard: Indy Double Duty
»
Noah Gragson: Eldora Dirt Derby results
»
Dakoda Armstrong: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
»
Ben Rhodes: DNF in Eldora truck race
»
Austin Cindric: Eldora Dirt Derby results
»
After a month away, Finley ready to play
»
Justin Haley: Eldora Dirt Derby results
»
Jeb Burton: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
»
Kaz Grala: DNF in Eldora truck race
»
Cody Coughlin: Eldora Dirt Derby results
»
Eckes extends partnership with VMS thru 2018
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved