Player Page

Chad Finley

Team: Chad Finley Racing-51-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/17/1992

Latest News

Recent News

Chad Finley has been away from the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards tour for a month…off on a new dirt late model adventure. But the dirt car's going back in the corner this weekend in favor of a good old-fashioned ARCA short-track war at Lucas Oil Raceway.
The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 is nearly here…going off under the lights Friday night, July 21. Finley will be going after his third top-five finish in 2017. Did we mention the St. Johns, Michigan second-generation ARCA racer also won at the Nashville Fairgrounds back in April? Finley also finished third at Toledo Speedway in mid-May and 12th at Michigan Int'l Speedway in June. Jul 20 - 3:45 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
More Chad Finley Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 