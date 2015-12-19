Player Page

Boris Said

Team: Driver is between rides
Age / DOB:  (54) / 9/18/1962
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Boris Said ripped the splitter off his No. 33 Chevrolet midway through Happy Hour practice for the I Love New York 355k at Watkins Glen International when he failed to navigate the bus stop chicane.
This will be Said’s final race behind the wheel of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car. He is one of the best racers in the discipline, but road ringers have had limited success in the past several seasons. Aug 5 - 12:54 PM
More Boris Said Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 