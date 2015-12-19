Boris Said Team: Driver is between rides Age / DOB: (54) / 9/18/1962 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 180

Boris Said ripped the splitter off his No. 33 Chevrolet midway through Happy Hour practice for the I Love New York 355k at Watkins Glen International when he failed to navigate the bus stop chicane. This will be Said’s final race behind the wheel of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car. He is one of the best racers in the discipline, but road ringers have had limited success in the past several seasons.

Boris Said has been the road ringer of choice for several teams throughout the years, but last season his bell simply didn’t make much noise. He finished 26th at Sonoma Raceway and was a lap off the pace in 32nd at Watkins Glen International. Still, Said will be back behind the wheel of the No. 32 again in 2016. He will be a popular pick among casual players, but astute owners will notice the tendency toward fulltime drivers scoring more points.

Boris Said (No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry) finished sixth in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series Road America 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Started seventh on the grid and completed all laps of the 45-lap race. Said, who made five of the 23 series races so far this season, gained five spots to 30th in the 2015 XFINITY Series championship standings.