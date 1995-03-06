Welcome,
COLUMNS
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Josh Bilicki
Team:
MBM Motorsports-40-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 6/3/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Bilicki is set to compete in this weekend’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Michigan International Speedway, driving the number 40 MBM Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.
He will also compete in this weekend’s SCCA June Sprints road course event at Road America in the Marriott Companies TA2 Mustang on Sunday. This weekend’s NXS race will mark Bilicki’s first race on a two-mile circuit, and his first race with MBM Motorsports. Following Saturday’s NXS, he will travel back to his home state of Wisconsin for Sunday’s 62nd running of the SCCA June Sprints at Road America. He will miss qualifying due to the NASCAR race and hope to make a charge through the field to a podium finish.-Josh Bilicki Racing
Jun 14 - 7:23 PM
Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced that Richfield, WI native Josh Bilicki has joined their Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) team for this summer's two road course races.
Bilicki, 21, will drive the team's #51 Chevrolet at Sonoma (CA) Raceway on June 25 and complete the road course sweep at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) Int'l on Aug 6. Before leaping to the NASCAR XFINITY Series last season with Obaika Racing, he honed his skills on road courses throughout the country successfully building a resume in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), TA2 Series and NASA Pro Racing. In addition to his XFINITY Series efforts last season, Bilicki also continued to race in several road racing sanctions at his home track of Road America (WI) in Elkhart Lake producing several podium finishes.-jayski.com
Apr 15 - 12:55 PM
Bilicki set for double duty this weekend
Jun 14 - 7:23 PM
Bilicki joins Rick Ware for road courses
Apr 15 - 12:55 PM
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(1283)
2
B. Keselowski
2
(1000)
3
D. Patrick
10
(883)
4
C. Elliott
24
(838)
5
K. Larson
42
(764)
6
R. Blaney
21
(723)
7
E. Jones
77
(720)
8
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(710)
9
C. Bell
804
(677)
10
K. Harvick
4
(654)
Headlines
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
This week, status quo was maintained with some big cuts in some drivers pay and lots of little additions.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
»
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
»
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
»
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
»
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
»
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
»
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
NAS Headlines
»
Mark Dilley: CRS Express 300 advance
»
Jon McKennedy paces Thompson, CT practice
»
Bilicki set for double duty this weekend
»
T.J. Bell: Drivin' for Linemen advance
»
Gus Dean: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
»
Grant Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen advance
»
Vinnie Miller: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
»
Ryan Reed: Irish Hills 250 advance
»
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
»
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
»
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
»
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
