Josh Bilicki is set to compete in this weekend’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Michigan International Speedway, driving the number 40 MBM Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

He will also compete in this weekend’s SCCA June Sprints road course event at Road America in the Marriott Companies TA2 Mustang on Sunday. This weekend’s NXS race will mark Bilicki’s first race on a two-mile circuit, and his first race with MBM Motorsports. Following Saturday’s NXS, he will travel back to his home state of Wisconsin for Sunday’s 62nd running of the SCCA June Sprints at Road America. He will miss qualifying due to the NASCAR race and hope to make a charge through the field to a podium finish.-Josh Bilicki Racing