Travis Miller Team: Ranier Racing with MDM-40-KNE Age / DOB: (29) / 4/13/1988

Travis Miller, driver of the MDM Motorsports No. 40 Toyota, is coming off his first career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) victory in race one of the Who'sYourDriver.org Twin 100s at South Boston Speedway on May 6. In addition to running a handful of NKNPSE for MDM Motorsports, Miller will run some NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races as well as some ARCA Racing Series events for the Mooresville, N.C., based operation for the remainder of the 2017 season.-Spire Sports Inc.

MDM Motorsports will field the No. 99 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Kansas Speedway located in Kansas City, KS with Travis Miller behind the wheel. MDM has scored two consecutive top-10 finishes in NCWTS competition and the No. 99 entry sits inside the top 15 in the owner point standings. Ty Dillon scored a top-five finish at Martinsville April 1, and his brother, Austin Dillon, finished seventh at Atlanta on March 4. Last weekend, Miller won race number one of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East WhosYourDriver.org Twin 100s at South Boston (Va.) Speedway. On Friday, he will be making his fifth NCWTS start, however it will be his first time behind the wheel of a MDM Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.-MDM

After starting third in the lineup for both Saturday night NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) WhosYourDriver.org twin 100-lap races at South Boston (VA) Speedway, Travis Miller (No. 40 MDM Motorsports Toyota) scored a win and a 16th place finish. In the first event, Miller led the most laps (42 of the 100 run). He also completed all 100 laps in the second race. After these South Boston events, Miller, who competed in only these two of the five series races run so far this year, is currently 16th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings.