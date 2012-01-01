Player Page

Travis Miller

Team: Ranier Racing with MDM-40-KNE
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/13/1988

Travis Miller, driver of the MDM Motorsports No. 40 Toyota, is coming off his first career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) victory in race one of the Who'sYourDriver.org Twin 100s at South Boston Speedway on May 6.
In addition to running a handful of NKNPSE for MDM Motorsports, Miller will run some NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races as well as some ARCA Racing Series events for the Mooresville, N.C., based operation for the remainder of the 2017 season.-Spire Sports Inc. May 31 - 8:20 PM
