Chase Cabre (No. 4 Max Siegel Inc. Toyota) sits seventh in the overall NASCAR K&N Pro Series East standings with one top five and two top 10s in five races this season.

Posted a career-best finish of fourth in the second of two 100-lap events at South Boston in his most recent start. Won the pole for both legs of the NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100s at South Boston, his first two career series poles. Has started inside the top 10 in four of the five races this season.