Chase Purdy

Team: David Gilliland Racing-17-KNE
Age / DOB:  (17) / 11/1/1999

Chase Purdy (No. 17 Bama Buggies Toyota) is fourth in the current NASCAR K&N Pro Series East standings with one top five and two top 10s through five races.
Finished a career-high second in the first of two 100-lap events at South Boston in his most recent race. Has posted two consecutive qualifying efforts on the outside of the front row heading into Memphis. May 31 - 8:54 PM
