Kody Vanderwal Team: Kevin McCarty-32-KNW Age / DOB: (16) / 1/19/2001

Has never competed at Colorado National Speedway.

Kody Vanderwal (No. 32 Trident Processes/Billtrite Sign/Becker Safety Ford) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Orange Show 150 at Orange Show Speedway in San Bernardino, CA. He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Vanderwal, who made all six KNPSW races so far this season, advanced three spots, from ninth to sixth, in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

