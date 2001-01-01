Player Page

Age / DOB:  (16) / 1/19/2001

Kody Vanderwal (No. 32 Trident Processes/Billtrite & Signs/Becker Safety Supply Ford) jumped from ninth to sixth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with a career-best finish of fourth in the most recent race at Orange Show.
Has one top five and four top 10s in six starts as a rookie this season. Finished eighth in his series debut at the season opener in Tucson. Has never competed at Colorado National Speedway. Jun 7 - 8:56 PM
