Jorge Contreras Jr. (No. 58 Gear Wrench/Grupo Cedva Toyota) led the first practice for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series NASCAR Race for Chiapas at Super Ovalo Chiapas in Tuxtla Gutierrez.

A 24.998 second lap was the quickest of the 29 cars out on the track for this practice session. No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 6 Rogelio Lopez, No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 2 Abraham Calderon are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 65 Max Gonzalez was the slowest.