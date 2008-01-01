Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Todd Souza
Team:
Kelly Souza-13-KNW
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 12/13/1964
Latest News
Recent News
Todd Souza (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) finished a season-best third in the most recent NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Orange Show for his fourth career top five.
Sits ninth in the current standings with one top five and three top 10s in six starts this season. Finished eighth in his only career start at Colorado National Speedway in 2010. Only career win in 46 series starts came at Utah Motorsports Campus in 2008.
Jun 7 - 8:44 PM
Todd Souza: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Jun 7 - 8:44 PM
More Todd Souza Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Larson
42
(1202)
2
K. Busch
18
(992)
3
C. Purdy
E17
(987)
4
A. Dillon
3
(813)
5
T. Dillon
13
(698)
6
D. Suarez
19
(688)
7
D. Hemric
721
(626)
8
H. Burton
E12
(600)
9
C. Briscoe
829
(588)
10
C. Coughlin
813
(575)
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Cole Whitt has earned more points in the past 60 days in NASCAR Fantasy Live than several drivers at twice his price.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
»
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
»
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
»
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
»
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
»
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
»
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
»
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
NAS Headlines
»
Jones tops speed chart in ARCA Pocono test
»
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
»
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 advance
»
Will Rodgers: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
»
Nemechek: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 advance
»
Todd Souza: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
»
Penalty for Briscoe's team for losing wheel
»
Michael Self: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
»
Kyle Busch team penalized for losing wheel
»
Blaine Perkins: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
»
T.J. Bell: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 advance
»
Julia Landauer: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
