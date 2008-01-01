Todd Souza (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) finished a season-best third in the most recent NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Orange Show for his fourth career top five.

Sits ninth in the current standings with one top five and three top 10s in six starts this season. Finished eighth in his only career start at Colorado National Speedway in 2010. Only career win in 46 series starts came at Utah Motorsports Campus in 2008.