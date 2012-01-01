Codie Rohrbaugh (No. 7 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet) finished 12th in Friday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible200 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA.

He started fourth in the lineup, led three laps and completed 79 laps of the 80-lap race. Official series points are not available at this time, but Rohrbaugh, who has competed in three of the seven ARCA races so far this season was 28th in driver championship standings heading into Pocono.