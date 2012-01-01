Codie Rohrbaugh

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
Free Agent Rankings: PGs
Jun 10
Dose: Kyrie Irv-mazing
Jun 10
Draft Center Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Power Forward Rankings
Jun 9
NBA Podcast for June 9
Jun 9
NBA Draft Point Guard Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Small Forward Rankings
Jun 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rich DeLong III: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 results
Brad Smith: DNF in Pocono ARCA race
Rohrbaugh: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Jesse Iwuji: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
Brendan Gaughan: Pocono Green 250 results
Nicole Behar: DNF in NAPA/Toyota 150
John Wood: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
J.J. Yeley: Pocono Green 250 results
Pit strategy failed for Ryan Reed at Pocono
Ryan Sieg: Pocono Green 250 results
Ben Rhodes: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Manchester City to start Walker talks
Joe Hart yet to receive offers
Lucas Leiva open to Brazil return
Terry in talks with Bruce over Villa move
Morrison damages medial knee ligaments
Gabriel Jesus injury is worse than 1st feared
Cameron and USA get solid point in Mexico
Kane levels late in wild WC qualifier draw
Reds perhaps looking at yet another Saint
Sissoko looking like a 1 year flop for Spurs
Pool-bound Solanke adding to his resume
Snodgrass ready to fight for his place at WHU
Codie Rohrbaugh
Team:
Codie Rohrbaugh-7-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/12/1993
Latest News
Recent News
Codie Rohrbaugh (No. 7 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet) finished 12th in Friday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible200 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA.
He started fourth in the lineup, led three laps and completed 79 laps of the 80-lap race. Official series points are not available at this time, but Rohrbaugh, who has competed in three of the seven ARCA races so far this season was 28th in driver championship standings heading into Pocono.
Jun 12 - 8:13 PM
Rohrbaugh: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Jun 12 - 8:13 PM
More Codie Rohrbaugh Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Pocono (PA) Raceway and Fort Worth, TX.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
»
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
»
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
»
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
»
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
»
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
»
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
»
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
NAS Headlines
»
Rich DeLong III: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
»
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 results
»
Brad Smith: DNF in Pocono ARCA race
»
Rohrbaugh: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
»
Jesse Iwuji: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
»
Brendan Gaughan: Pocono Green 250 results
»
Nicole Behar: DNF in NAPA/Toyota 150
»
John Wood: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
»
J.J. Yeley: Pocono Green 250 results
»
Pit strategy failed for Ryan Reed at Pocono
»
Ryan Sieg: Pocono Green 250 results
»
Ben Rhodes: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
