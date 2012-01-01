Player Page

Takuma Koga

Team: John Krebs-11-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (40) / 4/16/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'6 / 160

Latest News

Recent News

Takuma Koga (No. 11 IDT Tools/LaNICO/JKR Chevrolet Chevrolet) finished 16th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed 145 laps of the 150-lap race. Koga, who made all seven KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 12 - 8:43 PM
More Takuma Koga Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 