Takuma Koga (No. 11 IDT Tools/LaNICO/JKR Chevrolet Chevrolet) finished 16th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO.

He started 14th in the lineup and completed 145 laps of the 150-lap race. Koga, who made all seven KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.