Making his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start of the season on Wednesday night, Jon McKennedy was fastest in the only practice session for tonight's Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

McKennedy posted a fast time of 18.653 seconds around the 0.625-mile oval behind the wheel of the Brady Bunch Racing No. 00 Chevrolet. Behind McKennedy, Donny Lia posted the second fastest time of 18.763 seconds, while Todd Szegedy was third with a fast time of 18.794 seconds. Four-time series champion and five-time Thompson winner Doug Coby was fourth with a time of 18.798 seconds. Rounding out the top five was Eric Goodale, who posted a quick time of 18.824 seconds.