Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Alon Day
Team:
BK Racing-83
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/4/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'7 / 145
Latest News
Recent News
History will be made on Sunday, June 25th, when Alon Day will become the first NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver to race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
After being crowned King Of Brands Hatch last weekend in the UK, the Israeli will cross the Atlantic to drive the #23 BK Racing Toyota Camry with support form EarthWater Limited. Day joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2015 coming from GT racing and immediately emerged as one of the brightest talents of the European NASCAR Series at the wheel of his iconic yellow #54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet. The Ashdod native won two times the Junior Trophy in 2015 and 2016, when he finished second and third in points, and scored a total of 7 race wins and four pole positions.
Jun 19 - 9:04 PM
Source:
NASCAR Whelen Euro Series
Alon Day: First NWES driver to make Cup debut
Jun 19 - 9:04 PM
More Alon Day Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Johnson
48
(1035)
2
M. Annett
705
(1010)
3
B. Jones
733
(988)
4
J. Allgaier
707
(887)
5
K. Larson
42
(862)
6
M. Truex Jr.
78
(861)
7
J. Nemechek
808
(856)
8
K. Busch
18
(832)
9
B. Gaughan
762
(816)
10
D. Patrick
10
(760)
Headlines
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Michigan Int’l Speedway and Gateway Motorsports Park.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
»
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
»
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
»
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
»
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
»
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
»
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
NAS Headlines
»
Alon Day: First NWES driver to make Cup debut
»
Sauter holds points lead after 3rd at Gateway
»
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Gateway
»
Crafton: fourth at Gateway, third in points
»
Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Michigan
»
Allgaier: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
»
Daniel Hemric: Irish Hills 250 results
»
Briscoe: Runner-up in Gateway truck race
»
Ryan Truex: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
Kaz Grala: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
Road course ringer pilots the #43 at Sonoma
