History will be made on Sunday, June 25th, when Alon Day will become the first NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver to race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

After being crowned King Of Brands Hatch last weekend in the UK, the Israeli will cross the Atlantic to drive the #23 BK Racing Toyota Camry with support form EarthWater Limited. Day joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2015 coming from GT racing and immediately emerged as one of the brightest talents of the European NASCAR Series at the wheel of his iconic yellow #54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet. The Ashdod native won two times the Junior Trophy in 2015 and 2016, when he finished second and third in points, and scored a total of 7 race wins and four pole positions.