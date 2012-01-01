A marketing partnership between Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) teams Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and Premium Motorsports will allow veteran short track racer Tommy Regan to make his MENCS debut in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Regan, a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) brings a new marketing partner and reasonable expectations aboard the No. 55 Oscaro Chevrolet for the 110-lap road course event. Born in Pleasanton, CA, not far from Sonoma, Regan will be returning to his home turf to kick off the next chapter in his NASCAR career and fulfilling his lifelong dream of competing in a MENCS race.-RWR