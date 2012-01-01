Donald Theetge rebounded after a disastrous race at Delaware Speedway to claim his second career E3 Spark Plugs Pole Award for Sunday's CRS Express 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere.

Theetge's No.22 Circuit Acura/La Soliel/LiAntidote Dodge set a lap of 13.181 seconds (68.280mph) scoring him his first pole since Kawartha Speedway in 2016. Theetge's lap time was sixth one thousandths of a second faster than second place but the Boischatel, Quebec, driver was not fast enough to contend with the track record of 12.593 set by Alex Labbe. The aforementioned Alex Labbe who is the defending race winner at Autodrome Chaudiere set a lap time of 13.187 (68.249). Labbe will start second, narrowly missing the pole.