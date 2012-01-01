Enrique Baca (No. 9 Nextgen Motorsports Chevrolet) scored a ninth place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Stars & Stripes 150 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, MI.

He started 12th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap event. Baca, who competed in five of the seven NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 13th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.