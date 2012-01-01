Enrique Baca

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marcell Ozuna homers twice in blowout win
Correa doubles twice in four-hit showing
Severino roughed up for six runs by Astros
Jose Ramirez powers Indians past Tigers
Betts drives in eight runs to lead Red Sox
Ian Happ socks pair of homers against Reds
Arrieta surrenders just one hit over 7 IP
Gausman strikes out nine while blanking Rays
DJ LeMahieu (groin) back in Rockies' lineup
Rangers 'open' to trading Jonathan Lucroy
Yasmany Tomas has setback with groin injury
Pollock (groin, quad) might be back Tuesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens TE Waller hit with one-year suspension
Eagles throw in the towel on Green-Beckham
Steelers CB Burns arrested on minor charges
Panthers WLB Thomas Davis wants extension
FA LB Zach Orr set to visit Jets on Saturday
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
Cowboys DT Irving officially banned 4 games
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Otto Porter to meet w/ two more teams
Report: Sacramento offers Otto Porter the max
Kyle Lowry will re-sign with the Raptors
Report: Warriors interested in UFA Nick Young
Report: Nene agrees to new deal with Rockets
Kyle Korver agrees to 3-year deal with CLE
Jodie Meeks agrees to 2-year deal w/ Wizards
Taj Gibson agrees to two-year deal w/ Wolves
Serge Ibaka, Raptors agree to $65M deal
Report: Suns offer Alan Williams 4-year deal
Report: P.J. Tucker agrees to sign w/ Rockets
Andre Iguodala stays w/ GSW for 3 years, $48m
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Capitals ink Evgeny Kuznetsov to 8-year deal
Leafs land Patrick Marleau with 3-year deal
Vegas acquires Marcus Kruger from Chicago
Montreal locks up Carey Price to 8-year deal
Radulov narrows choices to Habs and Stars
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk decision on Monday
Marcus Kruger's modified NTC kicked in today
Pens, Justin Schultz agree to three-year deal
Lightning sign Chris Kunitz to one-year deal
Report: Joe Thornton re-signs with San Jose
New York Rangers sign Kevin Shattenkirk
Hartnell back with Preds on one-year deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ross Chastain: Firecracker 250 results
Collin Cabre: Stars & Stripes 150 results
DNF for Travis Miller in Stars & Stripes 150
David Starr: Firecracker 250 results
Career best 4th for Jeb Burton in Daytona
Enrique Baca: Stars & Stripes 150 results
Gerstner gets 1st career SMRS win at Hickory
Gilliland takes K&N Pro East win at Berlin
Chris Buescher rounds out DIS top-10
Erik Jones is the top Daytona rookie
AJ Allmendinger finishes 8th at Daytona
Brendan Gaughan scores a Daytona top-10
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Howell III settles for P2; loses QLN playoff
Stanley wins second TOUR title in QLN playoff
Season-best T3 for Laird; ends QLN w/ 67
Fowler posts 5-under target with 9-birdie 65
Fleetwood triumphs in 2017 Open de France
Lingmerth maintains lead despite 3-over 73
Summerhays R3 even-par 70; 1 back @ QLN
Luck moves inside top 5 at QLN w/ R3 67
Levin posts 5-under at QLN; season-low 65
R3 @ QL National suspended; dangerous weather
Justin Thomas among notable MCs at QLN
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 at QLN
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez heads to Cuse
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
Penn State quiet on extension for HC Franklin
Ducks WR Carrington arrested on DUI charge
Kent State TE coach McMichael opts to retire
UVA CB Chuck Davis wins $100,000 in lottery
Sam Darnold crushes Opening counselor comp
Five-star QB Corral set for trio of SEC trips
Ex-ND S Redfield transfers to D-II IUP
Artis' charges dismissed; can rejoin UNC team
Oklahoma St. punter launches Heisman campaign
Florida OL Fruhmorgen reportedly leaves team
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Contract rejection alerts Liverpool
West Brom bag Saints striker
Watford welcome RB Kiko Femenia
Marco Silva captures young Stoke keeper
Arsenal officially welcome Sead Kolasinac
Caballero makes Chelsea switch
Southampton defender pens new deal
Swansea add Dutch keeper on free transfer
Swansea City on verge of signing playmaker
Swansea winger targets a September return
Watford signs England U21s Will Hughes
Ireland handed a chance to prove his fitness
Enrique Baca
Team:
Troy Williams-9-KNE
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/13/1991
Latest News
Recent News
Enrique Baca (No. 9 Nextgen Motorsports Chevrolet) scored a ninth place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Stars & Stripes 150 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, MI.
He started 12th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap event. Baca, who competed in five of the seven NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 13th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.
Jul 2 - 8:03 PM
Enrique Baca: Stars & Stripes 150 results
Jul 2 - 8:03 PM
More Enrique Baca Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(1156)
2
B. Gaughan
762
(1131)
3
J. Burton
724
(913)
4
T. Gilliland
W16
(839)
5
R. Sieg
739
(818)
6
G. Smithley
0
(707)
7
M. McDowell
95
(668)
8
R. Chastain
704
(644)
9
B. Poole
748
(633)
10
J. Logano
22
(618)
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Wrap-up of NASCAR Monster Energy Cup and XFINITY Series races held this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
»
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
»
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
»
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
»
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
»
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
»
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
»
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
NAS Headlines
»
Ross Chastain: Firecracker 250 results
»
Collin Cabre: Stars & Stripes 150 results
»
DNF for Travis Miller in Stars & Stripes 150
»
David Starr: Firecracker 250 results
»
Career best 4th for Jeb Burton in Daytona
»
Enrique Baca: Stars & Stripes 150 results
»
Gerstner gets 1st career SMRS win at Hickory
»
Gilliland takes K&N Pro East win at Berlin
»
Chris Buescher rounds out DIS top-10
»
Erik Jones is the top Daytona rookie
»
AJ Allmendinger finishes 8th at Daytona
»
Brendan Gaughan scores a Daytona top-10
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
