Simon Dion-Viens (No. 25 Bestbuy Pièces d'auto/Castrol Canada Dodge) finished sixth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Ecko Unlimited 75 at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec.

He started 12th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 79-lap race. Dion-Viens, who has competed in two of the four Pinty's races so far this season, is currently 12th in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.