Salvador De Alba Jr. (No. 48 Sidral Aga Racing-Red Cola Toyota) led the second practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Red Cola Pachuca at Autodromo Moisés Solana in Pachuca, Mexico.

A 49.421 second lap was the quickest of the 27 cars out on the track for the second practice session. No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 28 Ruben Rovelo, No. 40 Michel Jourdain Jr. and No. 31 Jorge Goeters are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 37 Max Gonzalez was the slowest.