Player Page

James Davison

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-20-NXS
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 155

Latest News

Recent News

James Davison (No. 20 Hollinger Motor Sports Toyota) tops the speed chart in the Final Practice session for the XFINITY Series Johnsonville 180 at Road America.
He ran a fast lap of 134.076 mph. No. 42 Justin Marks, No. 22 Austin Cindric, No. 00 Cole Custer and No. 48 Brennan Poole round out the top-five of the 39 cars out on the track. The No. 74 Camaro, driven by John Graham, was the slowest in the final practice session. Aug 26 - 5:57 PM
More James Davison Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 