James Davison (No. 20 Hollinger Motor Sports Toyota) tops the speed chart in the Final Practice session for the XFINITY Series Johnsonville 180 at Road America.

He ran a fast lap of 134.076 mph. No. 42 Justin Marks, No. 22 Austin Cindric, No. 00 Cole Custer and No. 48 Brennan Poole round out the top-five of the 39 cars out on the track. The No. 74 Camaro, driven by John Graham, was the slowest in the final practice session.