Wade Cole (No. 33 Perf. Engines/Kendall Oil Ford) finished 16th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Toyota Mod Classic 150 at Oswego (NY) Speedway.

He started 20th in the lineup and completed 141 laps of the 150-lap race. Cole competed in all of the 12 NWMT races so far this season and advanced one spot to 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.